Calm and comfortable Sunday night, storm chances return Monday

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Tonight

The boundary that triggered yesterday’s showers and storms passed by us this morning, and has ushered in much nicer conditions for this evening and overnight. Dew points have gone from the 70s last night into the lower 60s tonight, combine that with temperatures falling from the 80s back into the 70s, and that will make quite the comfortable evening! Not a bad evening to fire up the grill or even go for a jog. Lows tonight will fall back to about 65° under partly cloudy skies...might not even be a bad idea to crack the windows a bit.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow Night

It’s still summertime, though, and that means that we’re never far away from more shower and thunderstorm chances. In our case, a cold front will be making it’s way towards the region during the daytime hours and that should be enough to spark some afternoon showers and storms.

We’re not expecting any form of severe weather but any storms that form will have the possibility to produce some heavy rain, especially those that form along the Kentucky/Virginia border. Temperatures will once again only make it into the lower 80s, owing to a bit more cloud cover.

Just like usual, once the sun goes down, so do the storm chances.Partly cloudy skies will stick around overnight along with some patchy fog, with lows back in the mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure takes control here in the mountains for much of next week, but that still won’t stop daily afternoon pop up storms through the early part of the week. The good news is that temperatures will remain near 80° and humidity won’t be off the charts. Sunny skies return by the end of the week, but temperatures also take a jump back into the mid-to-upper 80s.

