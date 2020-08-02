Advertisement

Backroads of Appalachia hosts Clean and Crazy 5K Glow Run

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Backroads of Appalachia is a non-profit organization that employs people recovering from addiction with help from the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE).

On Saturday, the organization hosted the Clean and Crazy 5K Glow Run to support those celebrating addiction recovery.

“I wanted to show other people in recovery or in addiction, you know there is a way out and that we have fun in sobriety,” said host Chasity Sowder.

Sowder is celebrating 19 months of being clean and sober, she said the 5K run is a way to show support those who need it.

“I didn’t think there was a way out of addiction, and I just want to show others there is a way out of addiction and you know all things are possible,” added Sowder.

Backroads of Appalachia leaders said they hosted the event to show their support for employees like Sowder and others throughout the community.

“It’s heartwarming, it’s what we want to do is to help people, that’s why we’re here,” said Backroads of Appalachia Assistant Director, Jim Wills.

Faylyn Newdigate-Hester was a guest speaker and walked in the 5K. She is more than three years sober and celebrated that milestone Saturday.

“We’ve got support of the community, you know people donating things for our raffles and the support here that I’ve been exposed to in the community, in this county, and area is just overwhelming and it’s such a blessing,” said Newdigate-Hester.

Newdigate-Hester walked the 5K in support of people fighting with addiction.

“That doesn’t have any of the answers and is so lost and broken, and just to be able to walk here with my brothers and sisters, it’s just so humbling,” added Newdigate-Hester.

Sowder and Newdigate-Hester repeated the word gratitude throughout the day.

“It makes me very humble to reach out to other people in recovery and to be a light to other people,” said Sowder.

If you are struggling with addiction you can call The Progress in Recovery Area of Narcotics Anonymous at 833-732-7859.

For more information on addiction recovery click here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

West Virginia DHHR: Free COVID-19 testing in Logan County Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Logan County will hold free COVID-19 testing Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30.

Regional

CDC: Cases of Salmonella from onions reported in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked back to a California onion company.

Forecast

Few showers and cooler temperatures today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Overall, I would say it’s looking like a pretty nice and comfortable day. You should be able to get out and enjoy the cooler weather.

Regional

Williamson woman receives unordered package

Updated: 12 hours ago
Irene Jackson said when she opened it, an unknown white powder fell out.

Latest News

News

Kentucky realtor talks about battling COVID-19 for nearly one month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Geoff Brewer told a group of fellow real estate agents at a convention about his illness, and now, his whole community.

News

City of Corbin assisting local restaurants with ‘A Picnic on Main’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
City officials try to stem the financial impact that restrictions have had on local business.

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 18 hours ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Daughter of woman killed in Lincoln County pipeline explosion speaks out one year later

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The daughter of a Lincoln County woman killed in a gas pipeline explosion is speaking out, one year later.

News

‘Come and eat': New restaurant in Pike County opens its barn doors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A new restaurant just opened in Elkhorn City.

News

Gov. Beshear: 572 new cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 30,723 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 740 and at least 8,135 people have recovered from the virus.