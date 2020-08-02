Backroads of Appalachia hosts Clean and Crazy 5K Glow Run

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Backroads of Appalachia is a non-profit organization that employs people recovering from addiction with help from the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE).

On Saturday, the organization hosted the Clean and Crazy 5K Glow Run to support those celebrating addiction recovery.

“I wanted to show other people in recovery or in addiction, you know there is a way out and that we have fun in sobriety,” said host Chasity Sowder.

Sowder is celebrating 19 months of being clean and sober, she said the 5K run is a way to show support those who need it.

“I didn’t think there was a way out of addiction, and I just want to show others there is a way out of addiction and you know all things are possible,” added Sowder.

Backroads of Appalachia leaders said they hosted the event to show their support for employees like Sowder and others throughout the community.

“It’s heartwarming, it’s what we want to do is to help people, that’s why we’re here,” said Backroads of Appalachia Assistant Director, Jim Wills.

Faylyn Newdigate-Hester was a guest speaker and walked in the 5K. She is more than three years sober and celebrated that milestone Saturday.

“We’ve got support of the community, you know people donating things for our raffles and the support here that I’ve been exposed to in the community, in this county, and area is just overwhelming and it’s such a blessing,” said Newdigate-Hester.

Newdigate-Hester walked the 5K in support of people fighting with addiction.

“That doesn’t have any of the answers and is so lost and broken, and just to be able to walk here with my brothers and sisters, it’s just so humbling,” added Newdigate-Hester.

Sowder and Newdigate-Hester repeated the word gratitude throughout the day.

“It makes me very humble to reach out to other people in recovery and to be a light to other people,” said Sowder.

If you are struggling with addiction you can call The Progress in Recovery Area of Narcotics Anonymous at 833-732-7859.

