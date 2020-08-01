Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville cancels Feast with the Beasts

Zoo Knoxville canceled its 26th annual Feast with the Beasts event.
Zoo Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville(Zoo Knoxville)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoo Knoxville canceled its 26th annual Feast with the Beasts event.

The zoo made the announcement Thursday, July 23.

The event originally scheduled for Saturday August 1, brings together restaurants, wineries and distilleries to support Zoo Knoxville’s mission to save animals from extinction.

“The dynamics of Feast simply doesn’t suit a pandemic, and while we sure could use a fundraiser right about now, we will always put the health and safety of our guests and animals first,” said the zoo in a Facebook post.

Feast with the Beasts update: Sadly, we have made the decision to cancel for obvious reasons. The dynamics of Feast...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Zoo Knoxville announced that masks would be required for people ages 12 and up to enter the zoo starting July 1.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, the move comes after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s executive order that requires masks to be worn inside all city-owned buildings.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky realtor talks about battling COVID-19 for nearly one month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Geoff Brewer told a group of fellow real estate agents at a convention about his illness, and now, his whole community.

News

City of Corbin assisting local restaurants with ‘A Picnic on Main’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
City officials try to stem the financial impact that restrictions have had on local business.

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Daughter of woman killed in Lincoln County pipeline explosion speaks out one year later

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The daughter of a Lincoln County woman killed in a gas pipeline explosion is speaking out, one year later.

News

‘Come and eat': New restaurant in Pike County opens its barn doors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A new restaurant just opened in Elkhorn City.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 572 new cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 30,723 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 740 and at least 8,135 people have recovered from the virus.

News

Pedestrian killed in Laurel County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
A woman has died after a collision along US 25 near the intersection of Fariston Road early Saturday morning.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 9 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Crime

Man charged with DUI in Laurel County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested charged with a DUI following a crash in Laurel County.

News

13 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
The outbreak happened in a single unit at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Crime

KSP: McCreary man charged in attempted murder of police officer

Updated: 10 hours ago
McCreary man charged with attempted murder after exchanging firewith KSP.