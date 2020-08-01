Showers and thunderstorms move through for your Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong showers and storms are expected to move through the region today.

Today and Tonight

We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a cold front begins its journey through the region today. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side at times. The Storm Prediction Center has the mountains in a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather. A portion of the Big Sandy Region is under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The main threats today will be heavy rain and gusty winds with gusts possibly getting up to 25 MPH. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy throughout the day in case any watches or warnings get issued! Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Tonight we will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the region. Conditions will begin to die down overnight, but a few light showers will most likely linger all the way through tomorrow morning. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we will start to dry out slightly and see some sunshine return. We will still see a few showers linger in the morning hours, but the afternoon looks pretty dry with just the exception of a few quick light pop-ups. Temperatures will be cooler and only get into the low 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s.

The new week is looking much drier to start out! We will see a nice mixture of sun and clouds Monday, and temperatures will remain on the more comfortable side in the low to mid-80s. Overall, I would say Monday is definitely looking like the best for any outdoor plans.

Rain chances increase slightly Tuesday through Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the heat of the day throughout the week. We should remain on the drier side with plenty of sunshine, especially in the mornings. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, so temperatures will be slightly cooler than the past couple of weeks.

By Friday, we look to dry out again. We will see another nice day, similar to Monday, with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures remaining cooler and in the mid-80s.

