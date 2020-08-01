Sheriff: Madison Co. traffic stop ends in drug charges, assault of deputy

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – Two men are behind bars after being stopped along Westover Avenue in Richmond for an equipment violation.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

During the traffic stop, deputies determined the driver, 26-year-old James Chenault had acrive warrants for his arrest.

A K-9 unit was deployed at the scene, leading to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Chenault was charged with improper equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, along with his other active warrants.

Investigators say a passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Cammie Neeley assaulted a deputy while being placed under arrest. A taser was deployed on Neeley, who was taken into custody without further incident. He is charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.

Both were taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The deputy who was assaulted was treated and released from Baptist Health Richmond.

