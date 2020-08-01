Quiet evening, stray storm possible Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Tonight

Our Severe Thunderstorm Watch from earlier was allowed to expire as the severe weather threat shifted north and east of us. There are a few showers out there, and those should continue to diminish in coverage as the night wears on.

Otherwise, a typical summer night in progress across the mountains. Mostly cloudy skies rule the night as patchy fog develops, with lows right around 70°.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow Night

The boundary sparking tonight’s storms will be lifting out of the area during the day tomorrow, so our chances for rain will decrease compared to today. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with the chance for a couple late day storms in the heat of the afternoon. Highs will end up in the lower 80s thanks to more cloud cover overhead. Just like Saturday, any storms that pop up will diminish after sunset. Patchy fog will be possible in areas that see a storm, otherwise skies stay mostly cloudy as we fall back into the mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

All eyes in the weather world then turn to what ultimately happens with Hurricane Isaias. The general consensus now is that it will skirt along the eastern seaboard before being absorbed by another frontal boundary early in the week. For us, the direct impacts from the hurricane and/or it’s remnants should be minimal. But we will still be dealing with the old standard of showers and storms as several boundaries sweep through the mountains. These will mostly be of the afternoon popup variety and fade away in the heat of the afternoon. Highs to start the week remain in the low to middle 80s.

One last front moves through in the mid-to-late week timeframe, and while it will only cool us back into the lower 80s, it will bring with it lower humidity and lower rain chances. That will be a welcome change of pace from the heat and humidity of summer.

