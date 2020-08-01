Advertisement

Man charged with DUI in Laurel County crash

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)(Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a man was charged with a DUI following a crash along KY-30 Thursday morning.

They say just before 10:30 a.m. a Chevrolet Aveo was headed southbound when it swerved into the northbound lane before hitting a GMC carrying a trailer, which was knocked off its double axles in the crash. No one was injured in the collision.

54-year-old Ronnie Hoskins, the driver of the Chevrolet, was determined to be under the influence and was reportedly swerving all over the roadway, speeding, and talking on a cell phone when the crash happened.

Deputies also say they found rolling papers and a crushed pill on Hoskins.

He was charged with DUI, operating on a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance, among other offenses and was sent to the Laurel County Detention Center.

