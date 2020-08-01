KSP: McCreary man charged in attempted murder of police officer

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in McCreary County Friday morning.

They say just after 10:30 am, a KSP Trooper attempted to arrest 35-year-old Christopher A. Phillips, who was wanted on felony charges. They say Phillips shot at the Trooper, at which time shots were exchanged by police.

Phillips ran from the area and was found shortly thereafter, he was then taken into custody without incident. Both Phillips and the trooper were uninjured in the shooting.

Phillips was sent to the McCreary County Detention Center and is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

