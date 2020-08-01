Advertisement

KSP: McCreary man charged in attempted murder of police officer

(MGN)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in McCreary County Friday morning.

They say just after 10:30 am, a KSP Trooper attempted to arrest 35-year-old Christopher A. Phillips, who was wanted on felony charges. They say Phillips shot at the Trooper, at which time shots were exchanged by police.

Phillips ran from the area and was found shortly thereafter, he was then taken into custody without incident. Both Phillips and the trooper were uninjured in the shooting.

Phillips was sent to the McCreary County Detention Center and is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky realtor talks about battling COVID-19 for nearly one month

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Geoff Brewer told a group of fellow real estate agents at a convention about his illness, and now, his whole community.

News

City of Corbin assisting local restaurants with ‘A Picnic on Main’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
City officials try to stem the financial impact that restrictions have had on local business.

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Daughter of woman killed in Lincoln County pipeline explosion speaks out one year later

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The daughter of a Lincoln County woman killed in a gas pipeline explosion is speaking out, one year later.

News

‘Come and eat': New restaurant in Pike County opens its barn doors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A new restaurant just opened in Elkhorn City.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 572 new cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 30,723 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 740 and at least 8,135 people have recovered from the virus.

News

Pedestrian killed in Laurel County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
A woman has died after a collision along US 25 near the intersection of Fariston Road early Saturday morning.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 9 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Crime

Man charged with DUI in Laurel County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested charged with a DUI following a crash in Laurel County.

News

13 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
The outbreak happened in a single unit at Logan Regional Medical Center.