Gov. Beshear: 572 new cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 572 new cases and five new deaths in Kentucky.

Locally, the Harlan County Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. This brings the total number of cases in Harlan County to 222. 50 of those cases are active and 168 people have recovered. Eight of the 50 active cases are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department also announced new cases Saturday. The reported three cases which brings the county total to 271. 81 of those cases are active and eight are hospitalized.

Additionally, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported one new case in McCreary County on Saturday, bringing that county’s total to 35, eight of which are active. LCDHD also reported ten new cases in Pulaski County, bringing their total to 290, 81 of which are considered active; and two new cases in Wayne County, bringing their total to 55, nine of which are currently active.

At least 30,723 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 740 and at least 8,135 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 638,772 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. Of the new cases, 11 of them were from children three and younger.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.22%.

“Our positivity rate is again lower today than it was yesterday. Facial coverings work. They are our best chance of saving lives and protecting the health of our people, ensuring our economy can stay open, and getting our kids back in school,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include 55, 61 and 67-year-old men from Oldham County, an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County, and an 84 -year-old woman from Simpson County.

“We’re nearly five months into this global pandemic reaching Kentucky, but the last few weeks we saw a big growth in the number of positive COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This past week, Gov. Beshear reminded us that if we have plans to travel to a state where the rate of positive cases is 15% or higher, we need to change these plans. If someone travels to one those states anyway, then when they return to Kentucky they should self-quarantine for 14 days.”

