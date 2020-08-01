Advertisement

Daughter of woman killed in Lincoln County pipeline explosion speaks out one year later

By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The daughter of a Lincoln County woman killed in a gas pipeline explosion is speaking out, one year later.

Just one year ago, 58-year-old Lisa Derringer's house stood in the patch of grass off Indian Camp Road in Lincoln County.

“If you’d seen it before, there wasn’t a blade of grass taller than the rest. Immaculate, stayed very beautiful. And to see that now, that’s pretty hard. She was very particular, so that part’s pretty hard,” said Derringer’s daughter, Candy Ellis.

On August 1, 2019, a gas pipeline exploded, killing Lisa Derringer. It destroyed her home, leaving nothing behind but the burned garage and car.

"The toughest one I thought back here, was the one who didn't make it," Ellis said in front of a crowd of family and friends gathered to remember her mother Saturday.

Ellis revisited the spot where she and her family lost the integral member.

"She was a big part of the gorilla glue of it," said Ellis.

A year later, and dozens of family members, friends and even a few survivors of the explosion, fill the now deserted spot.

"It means a lot to me, to my family, for the support," Ellis said.

Balloons picked out specifically for Derringer.

“That was kind of her colors. White and pink, as far as any decorations or anything like that,” Ellis said reflecting on the white and pink balloons inflated for the release.

They were released into the sky, with messages of love and grief.

A community left to lean on each other after the past year filled with the unthinkable.

"There's really no words, there's just no words," said Ellis.

WKYT learned of a new lawsuit filed on behalf of 80 others affected by the explosion. They’re suing Enbridge and it’s parent company who owns and operates the pipeline.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

