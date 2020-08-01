Advertisement

‘Come and eat': New restaurant in Pike County opens its barn doors

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gold Ring Diner was a staple in the Elkhorn City community for about 20 years. The place changed hands a few times, seeing different locations and owners over the years. But its latest owners decided to close the doors on the establishment and take their crew to a new location.

Duckers Barn and Grill opened its doors in the former Super 10 building, bringing the same flavor of Gold Ring to a space that allows owner Crystal Potter to follow a passion.

“People ask a lot of questions about what ‘Duckers’ means. April 25, 2019, my brother Donald Lee Belcher, he got killed in a tragic accident, and his nickname was Duck,” said Potter. “Doing what I love and putting my brother’s name in it. You know, he loved to feed people and I like to feed people. Couldn’t stand for people to go hungry. So, therefore, ‘Hey, I can make that happen.‘”

According to Potter, the restaurant will serve the same style of food as Gold Ring, but will soon offer something the city has not seen in a while.

“I have thoughts of it being you know, serving alcohol, a barn. So, if you notice, it’s B-A-R-N, but the N is falling off of the barn,” said Potter, discussing the store logo. “Just a little fun thing there. And then people like to talk about it. So I figure, if they’re talking about it, come see it. Come and eat.”

She said the space was ideal, so she painted it a bright color so “everyone could see it.” Then her husband created the barn look for the interior. Now, the farmhouse aesthetic, with sunflowers and bright colors splashed around the space, is exactly what she envisioned.

“You know, that’s what I wanted,” she said. “I wanted you to feel comfortable when you come here now. Like you’re at home.”

She said the business has been great since opening and the community seems to appreciate the changes made.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky realtor talks about battling COVID-19 for nearly one month

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Geoff Brewer told a group of fellow real estate agents at a convention about his illness, and now, his whole community.

News

City of Corbin assisting local restaurants with ‘A Picnic on Main’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
City officials try to stem the financial impact that restrictions have had on local business.

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Daughter of woman killed in Lincoln County pipeline explosion speaks out one year later

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The daughter of a Lincoln County woman killed in a gas pipeline explosion is speaking out, one year later.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 572 new cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 30,723 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 740 and at least 8,135 people have recovered from the virus.

News

Pedestrian killed in Laurel County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
A woman has died after a collision along US 25 near the intersection of Fariston Road early Saturday morning.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 9 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Crime

Man charged with DUI in Laurel County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested charged with a DUI following a crash in Laurel County.

News

13 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
The outbreak happened in a single unit at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Crime

KSP: McCreary man charged in attempted murder of police officer

Updated: 10 hours ago
McCreary man charged with attempted murder after exchanging firewith KSP.