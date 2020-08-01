‘Come and eat': New restaurant in Pike County opens its barn doors

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gold Ring Diner was a staple in the Elkhorn City community for about 20 years. The place changed hands a few times, seeing different locations and owners over the years. But its latest owners decided to close the doors on the establishment and take their crew to a new location.

Duckers Barn and Grill opened its doors in the former Super 10 building, bringing the same flavor of Gold Ring to a space that allows owner Crystal Potter to follow a passion.

“People ask a lot of questions about what ‘Duckers’ means. April 25, 2019, my brother Donald Lee Belcher, he got killed in a tragic accident, and his nickname was Duck,” said Potter. “Doing what I love and putting my brother’s name in it. You know, he loved to feed people and I like to feed people. Couldn’t stand for people to go hungry. So, therefore, ‘Hey, I can make that happen.‘”

According to Potter, the restaurant will serve the same style of food as Gold Ring, but will soon offer something the city has not seen in a while.

“I have thoughts of it being you know, serving alcohol, a barn. So, if you notice, it’s B-A-R-N, but the N is falling off of the barn,” said Potter, discussing the store logo. “Just a little fun thing there. And then people like to talk about it. So I figure, if they’re talking about it, come see it. Come and eat.”

She said the space was ideal, so she painted it a bright color so “everyone could see it.” Then her husband created the barn look for the interior. Now, the farmhouse aesthetic, with sunflowers and bright colors splashed around the space, is exactly what she envisioned.

“You know, that’s what I wanted,” she said. “I wanted you to feel comfortable when you come here now. Like you’re at home.”

She said the business has been great since opening and the community seems to appreciate the changes made.

