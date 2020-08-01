City of Corbin assisting local restaurants with ‘A Picnic on Main’

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Restaurant goers in Corbin now have an additional way to relax despite Governor Beshear’s recent restrictions. The new restrictions closed stand-alone bars and limited restaurants to 25 percent of the maximum indoor capacity.

Set up at the intersection of Third and Main Street, “A Picnic on Main” gives those who enjoy Corbin’s downtown atmosphere a chance to relish in that feeling under a crowd of outdoor tents.

Those interested will be able to order their food for carryout and then make the choice whether to enjoy their meal at home or at one of the various tables.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus feels that this was one of the only ways to relieve some of the stress local business owners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know it’s been really tough on our restaurants since early spring,” Razmus said. “We felt that we needed to move and move quickly to make something happen for them.”

Director of Tourism Maggy Kriebel echoed that statement, stating that local restaurants are vital to the area’s economy.

“Corbin is dependent on its local economy,” Kriebel said. “It’s very important for us to not lose any of our businesses.”

Both Kriebel and Razmus also say that this will likely be the norm for the area until the current restrictions are lifted.

