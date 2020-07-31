W.Va. Supreme Court affirms convictions of Lena Lunsford-Conaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother found guilty of the murder and abuse of her 3-year-old daughter by a Lewis County jury will not get an acquittal or new trial.

The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of Lena Lunsford-Conaway.

Aliayah Lunsford went missing in 2011. To this day, her body has never been found.

Conaway’s two older daughters testified at trial that their mother hit Aliayah over the head with a board on September 23, 2011.

The girls testified that during the morning hours of September 24, Aliayah was found unresponsive. After attempts to revive Aliayah, Conaway’s daughters say she scooped up the 3-year-old’s body, put it in a clothes basket and found a spot in the woods to bury it.

Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway remains incarcerated at the state’s Lakin Correctional Center, where she is serving a sentence of life without parole.

