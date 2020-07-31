Well known business brothers sell 13 McDonalds locations around Eastern Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two well-known businessmen in Eastern Kentucky are selling 13 McDonalds locations. Bob and Tom Hutchison announced they are selling. The new owner is from Tennessee.

The Hutchison Brothers have owned the McDonalds for nearly 42 years. Tom Hutchison says as they have looked back on life and it was time to make their restaurants available.

“That time has come to pass the spatula to the next opportunity,” said Tom.

The two say after their brother passed away two years ago, they reenergized their thought process.

“It is going to allow us more time to get involved with various groups within the community,” said Bob.

Both made it clear just because they are selling, that doesn’t mean they are ready to leave the Mountains.

“Bob and I came here 42 years ago to go into business and we had an opportunity to leave many times, to relocate but we chose to stay because the Mountains spoke to us,” said Tom.

Bob said they will still be here, be involved and be active in the place they are happy to call home.

“The thing that is keeping us here is the people, the people of the mountains. People here have been great. We have been able to help a lot of people but they have been able to help us.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.