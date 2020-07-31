UK getting ready for students to return to campus amid COVID-19 pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Classes will start in less than three weeks at the University of Kentucky, but it will have a different atmosphere with hand sanitizers, physical distancing and plexiglass partitions.

UK bought 375 portable plexiglass partitions in classrooms distancing the professor from the students:

In this classroom inside White Hall, certain seats are blocked off:

Out of a 300 seat capacity, 58 seats will be occupied.

There will be hand sanitizer stations at every entrance and exit.

The elevators will have a new limit on the number of people inside.

And, to make sure those hands are clean, signs are up encouraging you to sing the UK fight song, so you don’t rush your wash:

