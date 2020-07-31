Tree falls on home and two cars

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chainsaws and construction equipment could be heard Friday morning as a family in Cabell County worked to clean up the aftermath of a tree falling on their home overnight.

"I was woken up by a loud crash, and then the wife said the tree's coming down. I rolled to the right and hit the floor, and then shoved her out of the way. When I turned around two seconds later, the ceiling was in my face," Christopher Coy, the homeowner said.

“It sounded like metal on metal crunching,” Summer Coy, the homeowner said.

The tree fell on the house and the couple’s two cars in the 4800 block of Spring Road in Cabell County. This happened around 4:20 a.m. in the West Pea Ridge area.

The sound of a tree falling is all too familiar for the family who tells WSAZ.com power lines fell on their home several years ago as the result of a tree falling.

“That’s when the utility pole came into the back of the house due to another tree falling on the power lines. It is what it is. You just have to work through it,” Christopher Coy said.

Three people and pets were inside when the tree fell. The Coy family told WSAZ they’re thankful no one was injured.

