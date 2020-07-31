Top pick Joe Burrow signs contract with Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WYMT) - Joe Burrow is officially a Bengal. The first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft signed a reported $36.1M contract with Cincy. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal on Tuesday and Burrow put pen to paper on Friday.

Burrow led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and College Football Playoff National Championship last season, breaking numerous records along the way.

