Advertisement

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

The annual sales tax holiday is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2. Items like clothing, school supplies and electronics can be purchased tax-free during this period.

Knoxville business owners said they couldn’t be happier the holiday is staying on the schedule after fear the holiday wasn’t going to pass this year.

Courtney Wansley at Twig Children’s Boutique said the end of summer is their back-to-school sale time and parents are shopping with them inside and online. Wansley said she’s grateful for the business after the store closed for two months.

“I think a lot of people have been hesitant to shop and go back to normal, so I think it’s a great incentive to get everyone back out again,” Wansley said.

Wansley, and other shoppers, are hoping new incentives will help make up for lost revenue.

The price tag on exempt items has doubled this year. Clothes and back-to-school items like backpacks, crayons and art supplies less than $200 will be exempt from taxes. Computers, tablets and gaming consoles less than $3,000 will also be exempt.

The state’s sales tax holiday happens every year at midnight on the last Friday in July and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. This year’s second weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7 and ends Sunday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Kentucky Department of Agriculture creates web page with information about foreign seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced on Friday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page for sharing updated information about unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.

State

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 3rd highest in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch continues, heavy rain possible at times this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues. The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Stay weather aware today.

News

Harlan County woman dead after car accident in Bell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pineville police say that Sharon Hubbard of Harlan was traveling southbound on Highway 25E when the car went off the road

News

Motorcycle accident in Pulaski County left one man dead, another injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
67-year-old Gorge Cagle was riding his motorcycle on the Old Cumberland Gap Parkway when he hit a roadside head one.

State

Governor Beshear: 659 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Harlan, Bell, Pike and Pulaski County now have more than 200 reported cases. Laurel County is reporting more than 300.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.