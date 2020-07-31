Advertisement

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Families trying to squeeze in a summer vacation before school starts better do some homework on COVID-19 restrictions before loading up the minivan.

The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days. Chicago and Washington, D.C., have each singled out travelers from about two dozen states. Other states have their own lists. Some have an option for visitors to get tested instead.

"Complicated doesn't begin to describe it. I feel sorry for people. They just want to go to Cape Cod. They want to go to Vermont. I don't know what to tell them. People are pretty much left on their own to figure out," said Kathy Kutrubes, owner of a travel agency in Boston.

The restrictions — and maybe the confusion, too — are contributing to a sharp drop in travel, dealing a blow to a key industry.

Before the outbreak, Americans were expected to take 2.3 billion domestic trips this year, according to the U.S. Travel Association. But that's expected expected to drop about 30% to 1.6 billion, the lowest level since 1991. Normally nearly a third of domestic travel happens in the summer.

Abroad, a drop-off in tourism from U.S. visitors and restrictions on crossing borders have also led many travel-related businesses to wonder if they will survive.

In other pandemic news:

— Britain put on hold the easing of some more of its virus-related restrictions with just a few hours’ notice because case numbers are on the rise for the first time since May.

— U.S. consumer spending increased in June a solid 5.6%, helping to regain some of the ground lost when the virus-related economic slowdown began in March. But the virus’s resurgence in much of the country could hamper further gains.

— The U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told Congress that he is confident a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by early 2021 and will be widely available within the year.

— Hurricane Isaias’ approach forced the closing of some outdoor testing sites in Florida even as the state reported a record-high number of deaths for the fourth day in the row, with 257.

The coronavirus is blamed for more than 150,000 deaths in the U.S. and more than a half-million elsewhere around the world.

When it comes to travel restrictions in the U.S., the situation varies widely. Many states have no restrictions whatsoever for domestic travel. But the number of states with quarantines is growing as governors move to protect residents amid flareups in places such as Florida, Texas and Arizona.

The results are confusing, to say the least.

For example, Maine requires Massachusetts visitors to either quarantine or take a test, but Mainers may travel freely in Massachusetts. Chicago's quarantine order includes neighboring Wisconsin. But people who cross the state line for work are exempted.

In Connecticut, Paula Simchock and her husband are planning to hit the beaches in Delaware with their daughter en route to dropping her off at college in South Carolina. But because both of those states are on Connecticut's quarantine list, they expect to have to isolate upon returning home.

"We're definitely stir crazy. So we're really looking forward to getting down to Delaware and enjoying our favorite restaurants and surf shop. We're really excited about it," Simchock said. "To see that it's on the Connecticut hot spot list is disappointing."

The U.S. Travel Association believes that with proper precautions — masks, hand-washing, and proper sanitation — people can travel safely.

More than a third of jobs lost during the pandemic are in the travel and tourism industry, said Tori Emerson Barnes, spokeswoman for the association.

"Really and truly, the only way that we can have a sustained economic rebound is to have people moving again," she said.

Mike Stumpf and his wife, who live outside Philadelphia, were supposed to take a cruise in Alaska in June. Then a trip to Colorado was canceled this week. A fall cruise to Europe was delayed this fall, and they bagged their annual trip to Florida.

Between different state regulations and health concerns, there's just too much uncertainty, he said. "We won't because it's not the worth the risk and every state has different regulations," he said.

Others don't want to risk it, either.

In New York, Lyndie Callan had to cancel her 60th birthday celebration in Spain this summer because of the country's restrictions on U.S. visitors. But even without the restriction, she wouldn't have felt comfortable traveling.

"There's only one way to get this virus under control and that's to behave responsibly. It starts with me," Callan said. "I don't see that my vacation plans are all that important. I'll go on vacation next year."

___

Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO and ADRIANA GÓMEZ LICÓN
Hurricane Isaias is ripping shingles off roofs and blowing over trees as it carves its way through the Bahamas and heads toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami are closing beaches, marinas and parks.

National

Portland protest strives for peace as U.S. forces drawn down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced.

Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms move through for your Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The Storm Prediction Center has the mountains in a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather. A portion of the Big Sandy Region is under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

National

Sheriff Reese: ‘Change in tone’ as feds start Portland withdrawal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Sheriff Reese: ‘Change in tone’ as feds start Portland withdrawal

National

Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer are searching for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down off the Southern California coast.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Three people have been charged in connection to a massive Twitter hack

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Three people have been charged in connection to a massive Twitter hack.

National

Trader Joe’s says no to changing ethnic-sounding label names

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOHN ROGERS
The popular grocery chain Trader Joe's says it won't be changing ethnic-sounding labels on its line of Mexican, Chinese and other international foods, adding they are not racist.

State

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

State

Gov. Beshear: 778 new cases, four deaths reported Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.