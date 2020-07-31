Advertisement

St. Louis Cardinals have positive coronavirus tests, Friday’s game against Brewers postponed, per reports

The Cardinals are reportedly self-isolating at their hotel following multiple positive tests
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CBS Sports) - The Friday series opener between the Cardinals and Brewers in Milwaukee has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests, Jon Heyman reports. Joel Sherman confirms Heyman's report and adds that the Cardinals are self-isolating at their hotel. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals had the positive tests in question. According to Craig Mish, two Cardinals players have tested positive for the virus. Friday's game was to be the Brewers' home opener for the 2020 season.

This is concerning news for MLB on the obvious level that additional players or team personnel have tested positive for a virus that carries with it possible serious consequences. Beyond that, this also means that MLB is dealing with positive tests outside of the cluster within the Marlins, which caused the postponement of multiple games. This also marks the first time that MLB is dealing with positive tests outside of the East divisions. The Cardinals recently played the Twins, who in turn played Cleveland on Thursday. As such, these positive tests figure to have implications outside of the scheduled Friday game in Milwaukee.

A source tells Mark Saxon of The Athletic that if no other Cardinals players test positive, then the series against the Brewers will be permitted to begin on Saturday.

Regardless of what specifics emerge, this is concerning news for MLB. The 2020 regular season is less than a week old, and already a sizable percentage of the league's teams have seen their schedules impacted by positive tests. This sums up the current dilemma:

That’s not a promising indicator when it comes to the viability of playing a 60-game regular season and expanded playoffs as planned. The calendar was already crowded with games, which means little room to maneuver around case clusters and outbreaks, even small ones.

Latest News

Sports

Prestonsburg girls soccer reacts to season push back

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
However with the new regulations comes some downfalls, like limiting the number of games from the normal 21 to 14.

Sports

36th Annual Community Trust Bank - WYMT Pike County Bowl canceled 11 p.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Prestonsburg girls soccer reacts to season push back

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Well known business brothers sell 13 McDonalds locations around Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Two well-known businessmen in Eastern Kentucky are selling 13 McDonalds locations.

Latest News

Sports

36th Annual Pike Bowl Canceled - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

SEC moves to 10-game, conference only schedule for football

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
A day after the ACC moved to a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference game, the SEC presidents moved to use a 10 game, conference-only schedule in 2020. The season would start on September 26.

Sports

36th Annual Community Trust Bank - WYMT Pike County Bowl canceled

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
With the season shortened due to COVID-19, the 2020 Community Trust Bank - WYMT Pike County Bowl was canceled.

Sports

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley opts out of 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
Farley earned First-Team All-ACC honors as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 by leading the league with 16 passes defended and tying for second with four interceptions.

Sports

Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT
For the Power Five conferences, getting a plan for football together this week could be critical to the practicality of a 2020 season as the NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet on Aug. 4.

Sports

Without high school baseball season, Hazard still able to take the field

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
The league brought together teammates and best friends under a new name, the Rockies.