Prestonsburg girls soccer reacts to season push back

By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Lady Blackcats chance to win another region title hung in the balance.

“High School soccer is really fun to me and it’s just like being with all my friends all the time and playing games it’s just so much fun and I was worried that we wouldn’t have that or it was going to get moved to the spring,” said sophomore forward, Anna Burchett.

Since June 15th, team workouts have been limited to only strength and conditioning exercises.

“The first part of the season to me is the worst because of the fitness and trying to get in shape and it’s just been so much of that recently,” added Burchett.

On Tuesday, the KHSAA gave the team some hope, with fill practices starting on August 31st and games on September 7th.

“I was really excited, I’m sure they were too, just knowing that we’re gonna get to play even though the games are cut off a little bit, I’m still excited knowing we have something to shoot for,” said Burchett.

However, with the new regulations comes some downfalls, like limiting the number of games from the normal 21 to 14.

“I mean these are going to be kids that haven’t played with contact in 6 months that are going to get two weeks of it, so it might be ugly early,” added Head Coach, Paul Burchett.

The biggest loss for this Prestonsburg program? Their biggest fundraiser, Soccerrama.

“Our funds will be somewhat drained this year, I think we’re lucky enough to like I said have some put back where we can get through it, but yeah it’s a pretty big hit and I know that everyone is going through that,” said Burchett.

