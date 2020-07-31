New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

It was August 1, 2019, when a gas pipeline ruptured and then exploded in the Moreland community.

This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explotion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Naomi Hayes) (WKYT)

The early morning blast killed 58-year-old Lisa Derringer and left six others injured, including a deputy sheriff who risked his life to save an elderly couple.

The area looks much different than it did a year ago.

A day before the pipeline ruptured last year, it was a crowded neighborhood, now, just a few homes remain and it’s mostly grasslands.

August 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020. What a year a difference makes after pipeline blast in Lincoln County. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/fuOS4h71vx — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 31, 2020

Derringer’s family has sued Enbridge and its parent company who owns and operates the pipeline and now we have learned of another lawsuit representing 80 others impacted by what happened.

“Some people thought the end of the world was happening,” said the plaintiff’s attorney, Ephraim Helton. “There was one family that huddled and felt the rapture was here.”

The cause of the explosion has been under investigation by Enbridge and the National Transportation Safety Board. No final report has been issued yet.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they provided security, paid for by Enbridge, in the neighborhood close to the blast site for 10 months after the explosion.

