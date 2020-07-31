Advertisement

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

It was August 1, 2019, when a gas pipeline ruptured and then exploded in the Moreland community.

This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explotion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Naomi Hayes)
This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explotion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Naomi Hayes)(WKYT)

The early morning blast killed 58-year-old Lisa Derringer and left six others injured, including a deputy sheriff who risked his life to save an elderly couple.

The area looks much different than it did a year ago.

A day before the pipeline ruptured last year, it was a crowded neighborhood, now, just a few homes remain and it’s mostly grasslands.

Derringer’s family has sued Enbridge and its parent company who owns and operates the pipeline and now we have learned of another lawsuit representing 80 others impacted by what happened.

“Some people thought the end of the world was happening,” said the plaintiff’s attorney, Ephraim Helton. “There was one family that huddled and felt the rapture was here.”

The cause of the explosion has been under investigation by Enbridge and the National Transportation Safety Board. No final report has been issued yet.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they provided security, paid for by Enbridge, in the neighborhood close to the blast site for 10 months after the explosion.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms move through for your Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The Storm Prediction Center has the mountains in a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather. A portion of the Big Sandy Region is under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

State

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

State

Gov. Beshear: 778 new cases, four deaths reported Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky are now reporting more than 200 cases of the virus.

Latest News

State

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentucky restaurant owners, distillers and more is asking for more federal aid.

News

Local doctor explains long-term effects of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Infectious disease doctors treat viral infections like COVID-19.

News

Morehead State University releases list of fall semester precautions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University provided more details about what campus life will be like when students return in the fall.

News

Union College prepares to welcome students back to campus 11 p.m.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

Tree falls on home and two cars in Cabell County

Updated: 11 hours ago
A tree fell on a family's home early Friday morning in Cabell County, also damaging two of their cars.

Crime

Police: Second woman wanted in connection to Wesley Hook’s disappearance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Buddy Forbes
The Pikeville Police Department says Sky Smallwood is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Wesley Hook.