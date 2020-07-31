Advertisement

NAIA postpones football championship to Spring 2021

All other fall sports championships were moved to the spring on Tuesday, July 28.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WYMT) - After moving all fall sports championships outside of football to Spring 2021 on Tuesday, the NAIA followed suit with football on Friday.

Earlier in the summer, the Mid-South Conference, which features UPIKE, Cumberlands and Union, released a revised schedule in hopes of playing this fall during the pandemic. With this plan, teams can play any time between September and the playoffs in the spring, meaning schools could still play football in the fall.

Here is the full release from the NAIA:

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents (COP) voted on Tuesday, July 31 to postpone the fall national football championship to spring 2021. This decision came after the COP voted earlier this week to postpone championships in all other fall sports until spring. This decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if they so choose.

“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President. “The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”

The COP noted that the decision to move the football championship from the fall to spring is more inclusive for all NAIA member institutions, especially those schools that are restricted by local or state mandates from holding athletics competitions this fall.

“Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Martin County’s Trey James commits to Rick Pitino and Iona

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
James is Kentucky's all-time leader in blocks at the high school level.

Sports

Martin County's Trey James commits to Iona

Updated: 12 hours ago
Martin County's Trey James commits to Iona

Sports

NAIA moves football championships to the spring - 6 pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
NAIA moves football championships to the spring - 6 pm

Sports

80th annual golf invitational continuing, bringing boost to local economy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
For the 80th time, the Paintsville Invitational will bring nearly 140 amateur golfers to the mountains.

Latest News

Sports

Top pick Joe Burrow signs contract with Cincinnati Bengals

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft signed a reported $36.1M contract with Cincy.

Sports

Cardinals-Brewers game postponed after 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Cardinals are reportedly self-isolating at their hotel following multiple positive tests.

Sports

Prestonsburg girls soccer reacts to season push back

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
However with the new regulations comes some downfalls, like limiting the number of games from the normal 21 to 14.

Sports

36th Annual Community Trust Bank - WYMT Pike County Bowl canceled 11 p.m.

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Prestonsburg girls soccer reacts to season push back

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Well known business brothers sell 13 McDonalds locations around Eastern Kentucky

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Two well-known businessmen in Eastern Kentucky are selling 13 McDonalds locations.