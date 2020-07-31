Advertisement

Morehead State University releases list of fall semester precautions

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOREHEAD Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State University provided more details about what campus life will be like when students return in the fall.

The university released a list of precautions to maintain a healthy learning environment:

  • We are requiring face coverings/masks in all campus buildings, with the exception being while you are in your personal residence hall room. You will see signage throughout campus about this requirement when you return.
  • We have signs, markers, and other messaging around campus noting social distancing.
  • We have decreased the overall occupancy of those living on campus in residential halls.
  • We have reduced the number of students in our face-to-face classes.
  • We are offering about 1/3 of our courses online and many more in hybrid format.
  • We will open campus food courts for take-out and we are installing outdoor eating areas.
  • We will be cooperating with St. Claire HealthCare, which almost borders our campus, to provide COVID-19 testing.
  • We have hired additional health care professionals to assist us with student case management and to assist our local health department with contact tracing.
  • We will be utilizing our nurses to randomly take temperatures on campus.
  • We have created a Rapid Response Team of qualified individuals to assist in quickly addressing any COVID-19 student cases or other health issues.
  • Each student will receive a care kit to assist you in monitoring your health (sanitizer, thermometer, complimentary mask). These will be available in your residence hall during check-in, and in various locations around campus the first few days of classes for those who do not reside on campus.

Move-in day will be August 8-16 with classes starting on the 17th.

For more information click here.

