Advertisement

‘Midnight Express,’ ‘Evita’ director Alan Parker dies at 76

Lisa Parker, left, and director Alan Parker arrive for the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Opera House on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in London. A Briton who became a Hollywood heavyweight, Parker also directed "Fame," "The Commitments and "Mississippi Burning." Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards.
Lisa Parker, left, and director Alan Parker arrive for the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Opera House on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in London. A Briton who became a Hollywood heavyweight, Parker also directed "Fame," "The Commitments and "Mississippi Burning." Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards.(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
By JILL LAWLESS
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Alan Parker, a successful and sometimes surprising filmmaker whose diverse output includes “Bugsy Malone,” “Midnight Express,” and “Evita,” has died at 76, his family said.

A Briton who became a Hollywood heavyweight, Parker also directed "Fame," "The Commitments and "Mississippi Burning." Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards.

The director's family said he died Friday in London after a long illness.

Parker was born in London on Feb. 14, 1944, and, like many other aspiring British directors of his generation, including Ridley Scott and Adrian Lyne, began his career in advertising as a copywriter and director of commercials.

He moved into television with critically acclaimed 1974 drama "The Evacuees," which won an international Emmy Award.

The next year he wrote and directed his first feature, "Bugsy Malone," an unusual, exuberant musical pastiche of gangster films with a cast of children, including a young Jodie Foster.

He followed that with 1978 feature "Midnight Express," the reality-based story of an American's harrowing incarceration in a Turkish prison for alleged drug offenses. It won two Oscars — including one for Oliver Stone's script — and gained Parker the first of two best-director nominations.

Parker ranged widely across subjects and genres. While "Shoot the Moon" (1982) and "Angela's Ashes" (1999) were family dramas, "Birdy" (194) was a tale of war and friendship, "Angel Heart" (1987) an occult thriller and "Mississippi Burning" (1988) a powerful civil rights drama that was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best director.

Parker was also a notable director of musicals, a genre he both embraced and expanded. "Fame" (1980) was a gritty but celebratory story of life at a performing arts high school; "Pink Floyd — the Wall" (1982) was a surreal rock opera; "The Commitments" (1991) charted the ups and downs of a ramshackle Dublin soul band; and "Evita" (1996) cast Madonna as Argentine first lady Eva Peron in a big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical.His final film was death-row drama "The Life of David Gale" in 2003.

Parker also championed Britain's film industry, serving as chairman of the British Film Institute and the U.K. Film Council. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002, and in 2013 received the British film academy's highest honor, the BAFTA Fellowship.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted: "From Fame to Midnight Express, two-time Oscar nominee Alan Parker was a chameleon. His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place. An extraordinary talent, he will be greatly missed."

Fellow British filmmaker David Puttnam said Parker "was my oldest and closest friend — I was always in awe of his talent. My life, and those of many others who loved and respected him, will never be the same again."

Barbara Broccoli, producer of the James Bond films, said Parker's films "exhibited the elements of his personality that we so cherished; integrity, humanity, humor and irreverence and rebellion, and most certainly entertainment."

Parker, she said, "never made the same film twice."

Parker is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, children Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry, and seven grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO and ADRIANA GÓMEZ LICÓN
Hurricane Isaias is ripping shingles off roofs and blowing over trees as it carves its way through the Bahamas and heads toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami are closing beaches, marinas and parks.

National

Portland protest strives for peace as U.S. forces drawn down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced.

Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms move through for your Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The Storm Prediction Center has the mountains in a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather. A portion of the Big Sandy Region is under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

National

Sheriff Reese: ‘Change in tone’ as feds start Portland withdrawal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Sheriff Reese: ‘Change in tone’ as feds start Portland withdrawal

National

Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer are searching for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down off the Southern California coast.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Three people have been charged in connection to a massive Twitter hack

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Three people have been charged in connection to a massive Twitter hack.

National

Trader Joe’s says no to changing ethnic-sounding label names

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOHN ROGERS
The popular grocery chain Trader Joe's says it won't be changing ethnic-sounding labels on its line of Mexican, Chinese and other international foods, adding they are not racist.

State

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

State

Gov. Beshear: 778 new cases, four deaths reported Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.