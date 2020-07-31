Martin County’s Trey James commits to Rick Pitino and Iona

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - After decommitting from Wake Forest in April, Martin County’s Trey James has a new home with Rick Pitino and Iona. The senior big man committed to the Gaels on Friday evening.

James averaged 14.6 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game, breaking the state’s career blocks record and leading Martin County to their first 15th Region title since 1983.

The Martin County senior committed to Wake Forest back on January 26th before decommitting from the Demon Deacons on April 26th after Danny Manning was fired.

James and Martin County are looking for back-to-back 15th Region titles in the 2020-21 season.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.