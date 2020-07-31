Martin County Harvest Festival cancelled

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greater Martin County Kiwanis Club has announced they are cancelling the 2020 Martin County Harvest Festival.

Officials made the announcement Friday.

They say it’s because it’s in the best interest of the health and safety of the citizens of Martin County and their festival patrons.

The 2021 festival is set for September 17 and 18.

