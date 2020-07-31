Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers on Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday. The death was a 63-year-old man from Perry County. The death is the third in Perry County and the fourth overall in the KRDHD’s coverage area. New cases include an 80-year-old man from Leslie County, a 27-year-old man from Letcher County, a 22-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, and a 61-year-old man from Perry County. That brings the total number of cases in Leslie County to 24, in Letcher County to 44, and in Perry County to 178.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed two new cases in their area Friday, both in Jackson County, bringing that county’s total number of cases to 140. They also confirmed three new recoveries from Clay County, and two new recoveries from Rockcastle County.

The Bell County Health Department confirmed three new cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 268. Eight of Bell County’s 78 active cases remain hospitalized.

The Estill County Health Department also confirmed three new cases on Friday, for a total of 21 total cases. Of those, 13 are considered active, with eight recoveries.

The Pike County Health Department announced 14 new cases Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 233. 49 of those cases are considered active. Cases include a 24-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 57-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 39-year-old woman who is symptomatic, a 35-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 24-year-old woman who is symptomatic, a 55-year-old woman who is asymptomatic, a 19-year-old woman who is asymptomatic, a 56-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 82-year-old woman who is asymptomatic, a 78-year-old woman who is symptomatic and hospitalized. Also included in Pike County’s cases are four minor patients, three of whom are asymptomatic.

The Harlan County Health Department announced that they have been notified of ten new cases on Friday, increasing Harlan County’s total to 218 cases, 51 of which are active. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley explained in a Facebook post that two of Friday’s new cases are from the same household, while two others are household contacts of new positive cases from earlier in the week. Mosley also says there remains concern over community spread and that 20 of Harlan County’s active cases are connected to the Evarts area. Eight people remain hospitalized. Friday’s new cases include a symptomatic 23-year-old woman, a symptomatic 30-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman, a symptomatic 41-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman, a symptomatic 75-year-old man, a symptomatic 52-year-old man, and a symptomatic man and woman of unspecified age. All patients are in quarantine.

The Laurel County Health Department reported six new cases Friday, two of which are hospitalized. They include a 60-year-old man, a hospitalized 51-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man, a hospitalized 58-year-old man, and a 49-year-old man. This brings Laurel County’s total to 370 cases, with 181 cases being active and 8 of those in the hospital. The health department also announced 37 additional recoveries.

The Whitley County Health Department announced five new cases Friday afternoon, bringing that county’s total to 126.

