Advertisement

Ky. Secretary of State claims no excuse absentee voting unlikely in the fall

(Brandon Jarrett)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Under 100 days are left until the November General Election. The Kentucky Secretary of State will soon lay out his plans for voters, adding some things may not be quite the same as they were in the primary.

Secretary Michael Adams said he wants more polling places, quicker results, and doesn't think the state should see the same level of absentee voting.

“We’re trying to ensure that we have a lot of voters voting absentee,” Adams said, during a Frankfort committee hearing this week. “That helps us protect people. That also helps us not overcrowd the polling sites. But, if we have too many people voting absentee, like 75 percent, like we did in the primary, that might be too much that could blow the system.”

Adams said there are three possibilities for absentee balloting in Kentucky. First, follow current law, which allows for only eight or nine types of people to have excuses to vote absentee. Second, no-excuse absentee voting, where all are allowed to cast an absentee ballot like the June primary. Third, somewhere in the middle.

Kentucky State Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said every option to vote should be made available to every Kentuckian, including in-person, absentee and early voting. McGarvey said clerks’ offices should be preparing for that and receive additional funds to help do it.

“Absentee voting works,” McGarvey said. “We have record turnouts in the primary. We need to see those record turnouts again in the fall, plus who knows where we will be with COVID come November.”

Other groups like the ACLU of Kentucky agree and have taken legal action asking for no-excuse absentee voting in November. Advocacy Director Kate Miller said, not only are people concerned about their health right now but may have trouble voting for other reasons, like a lack of child care.

“As you know, during this interview, I have a small little human running around on the floor because her daycare is not open,” Miller said. “So, [it’s] even beyond the risk of someone contracting COVID-19.”

Adams said he will lay out his election plan in early August, possibly as soon as next week.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Kentucky Department of Agriculture creates web page with information about foreign seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced on Friday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page for sharing updated information about unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.

State

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 3rd highest in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

Regional

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch continues, heavy rain possible at times this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues. The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Stay weather aware today.

News

Harlan County woman dead after car accident in Bell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pineville police say that Sharon Hubbard of Harlan was traveling southbound on Highway 25E when the car went off the road

News

Motorcycle accident in Pulaski County left one man dead, another injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
67-year-old Gorge Cagle was riding his motorcycle on the Old Cumberland Gap Parkway when he hit a roadside head one.

State

Governor Beshear: 659 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Harlan, Bell, Pike and Pulaski County now have more than 200 reported cases. Laurel County is reporting more than 300.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.