Kentucky State Police finish substitute fundraiser for Law Enforcement Torch Run

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police wrapped up their new Cover the Cruiser fundraiser Friday. The fundraiser was a new creative way to still raise money for the Special Olympics of Kentucky after the cancelation of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For a donation of one dollar or more, the donor’s name would be added to a cruiser on site.

All 16 KSP Posts participated throughout the week. Donations from each location will be totaled up before an official number can be released.

KSP’s post 13 out of Hazard, said they had great support all week for something near and dear to the heart of law enforcement.

“The job of a police officer and a Trooper is to make our communities a better place to live as well as helping those who can’t always help themselves,” said State Trooper Jody Simms. “So, when we can be a partner with groups like Special Olympics and help to assist their cause then it’s a no brainer to get on board with that.”

If you would like to still donate you can contact your local KSP Post or visit the Special Olympics of Kentucky website.

