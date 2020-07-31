Advertisement

Kentucky State Police finish substitute fundraiser for Law Enforcement Torch Run

By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police wrapped up their new Cover the Cruiser fundraiser Friday. The fundraiser was a new creative way to still raise money for the Special Olympics of Kentucky after the cancelation of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For a donation of one dollar or more, the donor’s name would be added to a cruiser on site.

All 16 KSP Posts participated throughout the week. Donations from each location will be totaled up before an official number can be released.

KSP’s post 13 out of Hazard, said they had great support all week for something near and dear to the heart of law enforcement.

“The job of a police officer and a Trooper is to make our communities a better place to live as well as helping those who can’t always help themselves,” said State Trooper Jody Simms. “So, when we can be a partner with groups like Special Olympics and help to assist their cause then it’s a no brainer to get on board with that.”

If you would like to still donate you can contact your local KSP Post or visit the Special Olympics of Kentucky website.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms move through for your Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The Storm Prediction Center has the mountains in a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather. A portion of the Big Sandy Region is under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

State

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

State

Gov. Beshear: 778 new cases, four deaths reported Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky are now reporting more than 200 cases of the virus.

State

New lawsuit filed nearly a year after deadly Lincoln Co. pipeline explosion

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A year after a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, what was once a neighborhood, is now a deserted grassy field.

Latest News

State

Kentucky restaurant owners call on Sen. McConnell for more federal aid

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentucky restaurant owners, distillers and more is asking for more federal aid.

News

Local doctor explains long-term effects of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Infectious disease doctors treat viral infections like COVID-19.

News

Morehead State University releases list of fall semester precautions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University provided more details about what campus life will be like when students return in the fall.

News

Union College prepares to welcome students back to campus 11 p.m.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

Tree falls on home and two cars in Cabell County

Updated: 11 hours ago
A tree fell on a family's home early Friday morning in Cabell County, also damaging two of their cars.

Crime

Police: Second woman wanted in connection to Wesley Hook’s disappearance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Buddy Forbes
The Pikeville Police Department says Sky Smallwood is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Wesley Hook.