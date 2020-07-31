Advertisement

Kentucky Department of Agriculture creates web page with information about foreign seeds

Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced on Friday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page for sharing updated information about unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced on Friday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page for sharing updated information about unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, Dr. Ryan Quarles, announced on Friday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page for sharing updated information about recent incidents where Kentuckians have received unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.

Kentuckians are encouraged to visit kyagr.com/foreignseeds to stay current on the latest information on the unsolicited seeds.

This past weekend, the KDA was notified that several Kentuckians had received unsolicited packets of seeds in the mail that appear to have arrived from China. The types of seeds are unknown and may be harmful.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has received hundreds of phone calls and e-mails since Monday about unsolicited packages of seeds from foreign countries,” Commissioner Quarles said. “While the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not received any indication that this could be anything more than a marketing scam, they continue to investigate this matter and provide guidance on what steps Kentuckians should take should they receive unsolicited seeds. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is dedicated to sharing the best information with the public when we have it, and we encourage Kentuckians to visit kyagr.com/foreignseeds to stay current with the latest on this unusual situation.”

Anyone who receives unsolicited seeds should place them in an airtight bag and send them to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Plant Protection and Quarantine at:

USDA-APHIS PPQ

P.O. Box 475

Hebron, Kentucky 41048

“The message is the same: Do not plant unsolicited seeds,” Commissioner Quarles said. “If you have planted these seeds already, we are awaiting guidance from USDA about how to proceed. Once we have an update, we will be sure to let the public know.”

