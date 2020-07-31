Advertisement

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 3rd highest in one day

By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

That’s the third-highest number of new cases in a single day. The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,164.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 46.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

“As this spreads and as we go further into the year, with more places opening, schools returning, college campuses resuming classes - the outlook is unknown,” said LCFHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “We need people to be aware of it. The more we can do right now, the better off we’re going to be a month, two months, four months, a year down the road.”

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 29,386 cases and 731 deaths.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Kentucky Department of Agriculture creates web page with information about foreign seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced on Friday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page for sharing updated information about unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.

Regional

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch continues, heavy rain possible at times this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues. The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Stay weather aware today.

News

Harlan County woman dead after car accident in Bell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pineville police say that Sharon Hubbard of Harlan was traveling southbound on Highway 25E when the car went off the road

News

Motorcycle accident in Pulaski County left one man dead, another injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
67-year-old Gorge Cagle was riding his motorcycle on the Old Cumberland Gap Parkway when he hit a roadside head one.

State

Governor Beshear: 659 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Harlan, Bell, Pike and Pulaski County now have more than 200 reported cases. Laurel County is reporting more than 300.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.