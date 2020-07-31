Advertisement

Hazard ARH officials discuss Facebook rumors

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Facebook post said all ICU beds at the hospital are full at the present time, no more ventilators are available, 80 ARH employees are currently in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, the hospital will no longer accept visitors starting on Friday and the Operating Room will only accept life-threatening emergencies only.

Dr. Maria Braman, Chief Medical Officer at ARH, told WYMT the hospital system does have 80 employees system-wide who were exposed or may have the COVID-19 disease. Those employees are in quarantine.

“The way they were exposed varies, the vast majority of them were outside of our hospital so they were either related to family exposures, or travel, or other incidents like that,” said Dr. Braman.

Dr. Braman added the hospital has enough ventilators for patients.

“Currently, ARH as a system owns over a hundred ventilators, we have 17 patients being vented today, I mean we look at that daily,” said Dr. Braman.

ARH is a 13 hospital system and has plans in place to make sure there are enough ICU beds for patients.

“In some of our hospitals, we are reaching capacity in our ICUs, so what we do is we look across our system to see how we can expand coverage to any given community by accessing all of our communities,” said Dr. Braman. “So, it is true that in some of our communities we have fewer ICU beds available but we’re not in any jeopardy of not having access to ICUs for our patients,” added Dr. Braman.

The hospital system is stopping some of the less urgent surgeries due to hospitals filling up, but not at capacity.

“They’re filling up, we look at the numbers and as they start to get more full we want to ensure that we are available if people get sick and that we’re not taking people who’ve had a surgery that may be able to wait a week or two and put them in a bed when there might be someone who’s more sick and needs a bed,” said Dr. Braman.

Dr. Braman added the 13 hospital system is ready to serve its patients.

“We are here to serve you, that we are able to serve you and that there’s nothing for the community to worry about or to be anxious about, that there’s no lack of ability to be of service and to care for you if you need it,” said Dr. Braman.

Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, ARH said in a news release that no regular visitation will be permitted starting on Friday, July 31. Only the following exceptions are permitted:

  • Patients at the end of their life - two people will be allowed to visit.
  • Patients 17 and younger with one responsible adult.
  • Maternity patients and one designated support person.

Visitors who are permitted to visit will be asked to wear a mask and answer screening questions.

You can read the hospital’s full statement below:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all people in Central...

Posted by Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center on Thursday, July 30, 2020

