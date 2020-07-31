Harlan County woman dead after car accident in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A car wreck in Pineville left one Harlan County woman dead Wednesday.

Pineville police say that Sharon Hubbard of Harlan was traveling southbound on Highway 25E when the car went off the road, driving on the concrete sidewalk and taking out a sign near Dairy Queen. Hubbard then struck the southbound flood wall.

A witness driving behind Hubbard told police that Hubbard was driving between 60 and 65 mph when the car entered city limits.

Emergency officials attempted CPR while waiting for Bell County EMS to arrive. Hubbard was transported to Pineville Community Health Center and was pronounced dead.

