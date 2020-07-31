Gov. Beshear: 778 new cases, four deaths reported Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 778 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 30,151 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 735 and 7,481 people have recovered from the virus.

629,706 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.43%.

Of the 778 new cases, 23 were children under the age of five.

“Our positivity rate has decreased for the third straight day. But, we still have too many cases and we need to do everything we can to try to decrease those. We’re also seeing an increase of patients in the ICU,” said Gov. Beshear.

“Sadly, we are also reporting four new deaths,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentucky, we know what it takes. Let’s mask up.”

