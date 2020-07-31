Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 778 new cases, four deaths reported Friday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 778 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 30,151 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 735 and 7,481 people have recovered from the virus.

629,706 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.43%.

Of the 778 new cases, 23 were children under the age of five.

“Our positivity rate has decreased for the third straight day. But, we still have too many cases and we need to do everything we can to try to decrease those. We’re also seeing an increase of patients in the ICU,” said Gov. Beshear.

“Sadly, we are also reporting four new deaths,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentucky, we know what it takes. Let’s mask up.”

Kentucky COVID Numbers 7/31/20
Kentucky COVID Numbers 7/31/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

