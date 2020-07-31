Flash Flood Watch continues, stronger storms possible Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday. The flash flooding threat continues this evening as heavy rain continues to fall throughout the mountains. Scattered showers and storms continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 70s.

Weekend Forecast

This front and low-pressure system will FINALLY start to move out of the mountains Saturday. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as this cold front moves out of here. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side at times. The Storm Prediction Center has the mountains in a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather. A portion of the Big Sandy Region is under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The main threats Saturday will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy for updates throughout the day!

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday we will start to dry out and see more sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The new week is looking much drier! A few rain chances are possible in the heat of the day throughout the week, but we should remain on the drier side with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s throughout the week. Temperatures will be cooler, but the humidity will make it feel a lot warmer!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.