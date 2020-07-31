Flash Flood Watch continues, heavy rain possible at times this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues. The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Stay weather aware today.

Today and Tonight

It was soggy overnight and some heavy rain will linger early this morning before we get a brief break in the action. More rain will move back in this afternoon and this evening as that stalled out cold front continues to affect our weather here in the mountains. It’s going to be a dreary end to the month of July.

While I do think skies will stay overcast today, a few peeks of sunshine could break through in the late morning hours. Some stronger storms are possible this afternoon and this evening. As of the time you’re reading this, we are not under any severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Heavy rain could still also lead to some localized high water issues, so stay on your toes today. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Chances for rain continue tonight. Lows will drop to around 70.

Weekend Forecast

August will start much like how July ended. Chances for showers and storms will continue Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some of those storms could be strong, especially in the heat of the day in the afternoon hours. Depending on how much sun we see, we could get into the mid-80s across the area. Because of that, the Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. Thankfully, the rain chances should wrap up fairly quickly Saturday night and skies will start to clear as that stubborn front finally exits the area.

Sunday looks fairly nice. While I can’t rule out a stray chance for a shower, I think most areas stay dry. Mostly sunny skies will be the big story and highs will top out in the low 80s. Now, if we can just those dewpoints back into the low 60s, we’ll be set.

Extended Forecast

Heading into the first full week of August, we head back to our old familiar summertime weather pattern of chances for showers and storms in the heat of the day with a mix of sun and clouds. The nice thing about next week is the cooler temperatures. While we could make a run at the mid to upper 80s at times, I would be surprised to see a 90 show up on a sensor. Enjoy the break, because it will probably be short-lived.

