Fast food: What are Kentuckians eating during the pandemic?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fast food has become more prevalent than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to MX, a financial data company, fast food transactions have increased by more than 60% from their pre-pandemic levels.

Kentucky is one of 43 states with McDonald’s at the top spot. Papa John’s comes in second, followed by Chick-Fil-A in third.

This news comes as McDonald’s announced its plan to close hundreds of underperforming restaurants. Two hundred locations in the United States will close. Most of those restaurants are located inside Walmart stores. The chain said this plan was in the works before the pandemic.

The chain will require customers to wear masks in all their stores beginning Aug. 1.

