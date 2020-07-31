Motorcycle accident in Pulaski County left one man dead, another injured
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police responded to a deadly accident in Pulaski County Wednesday night.
State troopers say it happened around 10:00 p.m.
They said 67-year-old Gorge Cagle was riding his motorcycle on the Old Cumberland Gap Parkway when he hit a roadside head one.
He was airlifted to UK Medical Center where he later died.
Troopers say Cagle’s passenger, 56-year-old Rhonda Sturgill, was also airlifted to UK Medical Center with significant injures.
