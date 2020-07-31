Advertisement

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLTOWN, Penn. (KYW/CNN) – Body camera footage shows the heroics of two police officers and a riding instructor who rescued a horse from a burning barn.

The rescue happened last week at Red Wing Farm in Pennsylvania. Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

When he arrived, officer Matthew Reiss didn’t think twice before running into the barn to help the distressed horse. Officer Kristian Hanus also quickly jumped in to help.

“The adrenaline was pumping,” Hanus said.

The two officers entered the barn and worked to get Phoebe to safety, attempting to coax the horse out of the building.

“She was definitely terrified,” riding instructor Lena Obernesser said. “The cops were fantastic though. They jumped right in … Thank God they were here.”

Obernesser also took part in the rescue, removing her shirt to cover Phoebe’s eyes.

The trio was finally able to get the horse out of the barn, with Obernesser pushing her from behind and the officers using a rope to pull her out.

“There was an absolute moment of excitement and an adrenaline dump that we were successful,” said Reiss.

Phoebe is doing great a week after the ordeal and the farm is still calculation the extensive damages. However, they say their community is rallying around them and providing donations and shelter for their horses.

“They really stepped up, we had so many people reaching out,” Obernesser said. “… I was so proud to be a part of this community.”

Obernesser and the officers aren’t the only heroes in the story.

The farm’s owner said a family friend, Eric Hayes, got most of the other horses out, but he was injured in the fire. He is currently recovering from second and third-degree burns.

Copyright 2020 KYW via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Surgeon General, South Carolina leaders weigh in on COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard, 1 dead and 8 missing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A seafaring tank with 15 Marines and a Navy sailor aboard sank near a military-owned island off the coast of Southern California, leaving one of the Marines dead and eight missing, authorities said Friday.

Coronavirus

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on payments. And the arrival of August brings new anxieties.

National

Surgeon General, Florida Agriculture Commissioner weigh in on COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 12 minutes ago

National

Bahamas, Florida brace as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The scene outside the federal courthouse that started with yet another demonstration Thursday night stood in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between the protesters and the agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell the unrest in Oregon's largest city.

Coronavirus

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

National

Man rescues girl being attacked by fox

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
A fox attacked a little girl in New Jersey on Wednesday, biting her 19 times.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The rescue happened last Thursday at Red Wing Farm in Hilltown, Pennsylvania. Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.