Big Sandy Area Community Action Program creates new program to help with past due utility bills

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Sandy Area Community Action Program received one million dollars in CARES Act funding. It plans to use one-third of those funds to assist people in paying their past-due water, sewage, or garbage bills.

“Each community action agency was asked to take a look around their communities, to see what the needs were, to see what people were asking about and develop programs based on that funding,” said grant writer Sarah Hill.

This program allows for a one-time payment of up to $200 on behalf of households that are paid directly to the utility provider.

“What we do is try to fill those gaps in people’s lives, so you know you may come up short because you had to buy medicine or you needed to buy food or something like that” added Hill.

Helping those who may have been evicted depending on the individual situation.

“If your water, sewer, garbage is included in your rent and you get that eviction notice you can come to us and we can help you with up to $200,” said Hill.

Those who make at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible. For example, 200 percent of the federal poverty level is a gross monthly household income of $2,127 for a single-person household.

“Raising that limit to 200 percent ensures that we are going to be able to reach people who fall into that working poor category,” added Hill.

Residents living in Johnson, Floyd, Martin, Magoffin and Pike counties are eligible for the program.

The need has soared, we know it’s out there and we’re really excited to be able to help people make those ends meet,” said Hill.

To apply this is what you will need:

  • Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence (Green Card) for each household member.
  • Proof of each household member’s income from the previous month.
  • Most current water, sewer, garbage bill. If your utilities are included in your rent you will need to get a statement from your landlord. You will need a statement from your utility company if you use a prepaid system.
  • The name and account number for each utility.

Documentation can be provided electronically or by fax.

You can call 1-877-792-2219 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to book an appointment or by visiting www.bsacap.org/bookings.

You can visit Big Sandy Area Community Action Program’s Facebook here.

