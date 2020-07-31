Advertisement

A trail of 1,000 miles: Kentucky Adventure Tour brings tourism to Eastern Kentucky

By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All throughout Eastern Kentucky runs the Kentucky Adventure tour, more than 1,000 miles across the hills and mountains.

"Oh my gosh it's way bigger than I had ever anticipated. There's always someone on it at any given point in time. There's always someone on it," said KAT creator, Jeff Stoess.

The loop runs through many Eastern Kentucky counties like Laurel, Pike, Whitley, Harlan and Letcher.

"I've been racing and riding Kentucky my whole life and I got to thinking I could put something together as a loop. There's really no start and end you can start anywhere you want on the loop," added Stoess.

Besides being a fun weekend activity the trail does more, by helping bring income to local businesses along the route.

"I have actually had business reach out to me and thank me and they wanted you know what more can we do to help out you know its been pretty amazing," said Stoess.

The loop is a fun way to stay six feet apart, while enjoying the great outdoors.

"We've been inside the whole time since March. It's been a good opportunity to get the family out and just get out in nature and be able to enjoy that and social distance at the same time," added Jeep owner, Jason Burton.

For more information on the trail maps and lodging stops along the route you can visit the Kentucky Adventure Tour Facebook page or their website.

