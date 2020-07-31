80th annual golf invitational continuing, bringing boost to local economy

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the 80th time, the Paintsville Invitational will bring nearly 140 amateur golfers to the mountains just with a different look due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual tournament is a big draw to the mountains and area every year. Other events surrounding the tournament like the tournament dinner have been canceled.

Tyler VanHoose said while there are 136 participants this week, the tournament is making sure it is completed in a safe way.

“There’s been a lot more signage up around the facility reminding everybody to wear their masks when we can’t socially distance and we have several hand sanitizer stations around the first tee in the golf shops and cart stations,” said VanHoose, the Tournament Director.

VanHoose also says as the invitational continues to grow they will keep putting money back into the community growing the sport.

