Advertisement

1 in 5 Kentucky children struggle with hunger, national program ships meals to children

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WBKO) - Child hunger continues, if not getting worse throughout the pandemic. One in five children in Kentucky struggle with hunger.

The Meals to You program is a partnership between USDA, the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, McLane Global, and PepsiCo. What began as a summer pilot project in 2019 has emerged into meals for children to address pandemic-related nutrition needs in rural areas.

“The issues of hunger and lack of nutrition are more urgent now than ever,” said Doug Hargis, Senior Manager of PepisCo’s Food for You program.

As a response to the pandemic, ‘Meals to You’ is packing up and shipping out.

“On any typical day at school, there would be roughly 22 million children that would be eligible to receive a free and or reduced lunch and breakfast,” explained Hargis.

Following COVID -19, Meals to You was created through a partnership between Food for Good, USDA, and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

“What Meals to You specifically does is solves how to get nutritious meals to children in rural areas- very specifically rural areas,” said Hargis.

That geographical focus is for a reason.

“As a child who is displaced by COVID, there is food, and then there is a problem of the logistics of getting to that food that’s where the meals to your program come into play.”

To those rural areas, they’re shipping five million meals a week to children’s homes. 246,000 meals have been delivered to Kentucky alone, across 41 communities.

“We take ten breakfasts and ten lunches and pack those up in a box, now these are shelf-stable meals,” said Hargis. “They don’t require any refrigeration or anything of that nature, but they also follow the same nutritional guidelines of the USDA program.”

It’s an unprecedented time for not only adults but especially children. Meals to You helping bridge the gap where food might be lacking, or hard to reach.

“These children would get this food every day but they’re not in school, they still need the food. Yes there’s online learning and such but they still need the food as well that’s a very integral part of learning,” said Hargis.

Initially, Meals to You aimed to serve one million meals to children in rural areas. Due to unprecedented need, high requests to participate, and the commitment of USDA and its partners, the initiative rapidly expanded. As of July 11, 28,565,460 meals have been delivered to 268,277 children across the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Kentucky Department of Agriculture creates web page with information about foreign seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced on Friday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page for sharing updated information about unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.

State

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 3rd highest in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

Regional

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch continues, heavy rain possible at times this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues. The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Stay weather aware today.

News

Harlan County woman dead after car accident in Bell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pineville police say that Sharon Hubbard of Harlan was traveling southbound on Highway 25E when the car went off the road

News

Motorcycle accident in Pulaski County left one man dead, another injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
67-year-old Gorge Cagle was riding his motorcycle on the Old Cumberland Gap Parkway when he hit a roadside head one.

State

Governor Beshear: 659 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Harlan, Bell, Pike and Pulaski County now have more than 200 reported cases. Laurel County is reporting more than 300.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.