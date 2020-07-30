Without high school baseball season, Hazard still able to take the field

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hazard High School Baseball’s team did not have a chance to five-peat a region title.

“You know its a brotherhood. We’ve been together since 6th and 7th grade with a lot of these guys. You know these seniors just break your heart not to see them have a chance to play,” said senior pitcher, Jarrett Napier.

Most of Hazard’s team did not think they would step on a baseball field 2020.

“Honestly kind of sad, because you hear baseball it’s more than just a sport and for most kids it really is, its an escape to get away from personal stuff it was really tough,” said senior left fielder, Garrett Miller.

Until East Kentucky, Babe Ruth’s 18U summer league gave them a chance to step on the diamond.

“I contacted our players to see if we would have enough and see who was interested, all of them were certainly very interested having had a season canceled so here we are out on the field at the end of July,” added Hazard assistant coach, Brent Boothe.

The league brought together teammates and best friends under a new name, the Rockies.

“It’s good for the kids, it’s good for the coaches, it’s good for the parents. I think it means a lot they can get out here with their teammates now and have some camaraderie and enjoy a game that they love to play,” said Boothe.

The Rockies play teams from all across the 606, from Johnson Central, Prestonsburg and Knott Central.

“Definitely makes you want to play a little harder. They’re still rivalries you know it don’t matter if our jerseys say Rockies or Hazard we know who everybody is and we want to beat everybody,” added Napier.

The Rockies may not make a state-run this year, but they still get to play ball and that is what matters.

“Every chance that we get to play baseball you know that’s a great day. You never know how many times you’re gonna be able to step on the field again and lace ‘em up and play baseball,” said Napier.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.