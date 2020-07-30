Advertisement

Governor Beshear: 659 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths on Thursday

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

Gov. Andy Beshear - Media Briefing 07.30.2020

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Governor Beshear announced 659 new cases and seven new deaths in Kentucky on Thursday.

At least 29,386 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 731.

7,495 people have recovered from the virus.

621,206 Kentuckians have received tests.

Governor Beshear shared some positive news today regarding COVID-19 tests, “Our cases are a little up from yesterday, but our positivity rate is down because we’ve had more tests,” said Gov. Beshear. “Once we get the virus under control, we have to keep it under control. We can’t stop. We can’t let up. Until we have that vaccine, we’ve got to do what it takes.”

The state positivity rate sits at 5.66 percent.

22 of the positive cases are children under five years old.

Governor Beshear stressed that Kentuckians rally together to follow social distancing guidelines so that children can go back to school, ”It means we’ve got to show up every day to protect the health and lives of those around us, protect our economy and do everything we can to get our kids back in school.”

Kentucky COVID Numbers 7/30/20
Kentucky COVID Numbers 7/30/20(WYMT)

Contact Tracing Update

Mark Carter, executive policy advisor at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, updated Kentuckians on the contact tracing team across the commonwealth.

He announced that there are not 631 contact tracers in Kentucky and 63 more will be added Aug. 4th.

COVID-19 Long-Term Side Effects Update

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, updated Kentuckians on the long-term side effects of COVID-19, “People in high-risk categories are relying on the rest of us to behave responsibly,” said Dr. Stack. “I may not be at high-risk, but other people are and I have an obligation to not recklessly endanger them.”

Dr. Stack emphasized that some side effects of this new virus may still be unknown

Age GroupLong Term Side Effects
ChildrenCan cause multisystem inflammatory disorder, rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, low blood pressure, shock and heart damage
Young AdultsCan cause blood clotting disorders, including strokes and pulmonary embolisms.
Survivors of any ageMay have long-term, irreversible lung damage.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

