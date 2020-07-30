Advertisement

UK scientists immunizing hundreds with coronavirus vaccine

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scientists at Imperial College London say they are immunizing hundreds of people with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an early trial after seeing no worrying safety problems in a small number vaccinated so far.

Dr. Robin Shattock, a professor at the college, told The Associated Press that he and colleagues had just finished a very slow and arduous process of testing the vaccine at a low dose in the initial participants and would now expand the trial to about 300 people, including some over age 75.

"It's well tolerated. There aren't any side effects," he said, adding it was still very early in the study. Shattock, who is leading the vaccine research at Imperial, said he hopes to have enough safety data to start inoculating several thousand people in October.

This photo shows Professor Robin Shattock, the head of Mucosal Infection and Immunity within the Department of Medicine at Imperial College in London, Thursday, July 30, 2020.
This photo shows Professor Robin Shattock, the head of Mucosal Infection and Immunity within the Department of Medicine at Imperial College in London, Thursday, July 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Since COVID-19 infections have dropped dramatically in Britain, making it difficult to determine whether or not the vaccine works, Shattock said he and his colleagues are also looking to test their vaccine elsewhere.

"We're looking very carefully at the pandemic, at the numbers where the hot spots are and talking to collaborators that have the facilities to do these kinds of studies," he said.

The Imperial vaccine uses synthetic strands of genetic code based on the virus. Once injected into a muscle, the body's own cells are instructed to make copies of a spiky protein on the coronavirus. That should in turn trigger an immune response so the body can fight off any future COVID-19 infection.

Earlier this week, the world's biggest coronavirus vaccine study started in the United States, with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers getting immunized with shots created by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

Several other vaccines made by China and by Britain's Oxford University, based on different vaccine technologies, began smaller final-stage tests in Brazil and other hard-hit countries earlier this month.

The World Health Organization has said multiple vaccine approaches are necessary for COVID-19, noting that the usual success rate for vaccine development is about 10%.

Shattock said there were numerous coronavirus vaccines now in clinical trials, and he predicted that at least some of them would prove to be effective.

"We have 20 vaccines in clinical trials, (so) we can be pretty confident that at least two of those will work," he said. "It really depends on how strong the immune response needs to be to provide protection."

Shattock said he was optimistic the Imperial vaccine would work, but must await the scientific data from the trial.

“I’m just going to hold my breath and wait to see,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Surgeon General, South Carolina leaders weigh in on COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard, 1 dead and 8 missing

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A seafaring tank with 15 Marines and a Navy sailor aboard sank near a military-owned island off the coast of Southern California, leaving one of the Marines dead and eight missing, authorities said Friday.

Coronavirus

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on payments. And the arrival of August brings new anxieties.

National

Surgeon General, Florida Agriculture Commissioner weigh in on COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National

Bahamas, Florida brace as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The scene outside the federal courthouse that started with yet another demonstration Thursday night stood in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between the protesters and the agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell the unrest in Oregon's largest city.

Coronavirus

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

National

Man rescues girl being attacked by fox

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
A fox attacked a little girl in New Jersey on Wednesday, biting her 19 times.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
The rescue happened last Thursday at Red Wing Farm in Hilltown, Pennsylvania. Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.