Southwest Virginia man sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in child porn case

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County, Virginia man will spend more than 63 years in prison for child pornography, drug, and gun charges.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports Jared William Stanley, 28 of Pennington Gap, pleaded no contest in February and was convicted of 99 counts of possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a gun while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.

On Wednesday, a Wise County Circuit Court judge sentenced him to 63 years and nine months in state prison. He did not have a plea agreement from prosecutors.

In May 2018, Big Stone Gap police officers responded to a motel in town to serve a protective order and warrant on Stanley. Prosecutors say officers smelled marijuana coming from the room and observed a bag of marijuana on the bed when Stanley opened the door.

Officers searched the room and found a large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, bongs, smoking devices, and other drug paraphernalia. According to the commonwealth attorney, police also found a doll dressed in little girl panties, children’s clothing and toys, and “items related to the restraint and sedation of a child in the room.”

“Statements made by Stanley indicated that the dolls dressed as little girls, bottles, and pacifiers were used for sexual gratification involving a sexual fantasy he had with small children,” Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp’s office said in a news release.

Police say they found “a large quantity” of images and videos on electronic devices found in Stanley’s room, including more than 100 images of children who were nude, semi-nude, or engaging in sexual acts with adults.

According to the commonwealth attorney, Virginia State Police Special Agent Travis Howard, a computer crime expert, described the collection of child porn as “the worst, most disturbing collection that I have ever seen in my career in terms of both quality and quantity.”

Slemp called Stanley “a dangerous sexual predator” who deserved a severe sentence.

“Evidence showed that Mr. Stanley not only knowingly downloaded and collected this illegal material in large quantities from the internet, but also sought and received images of minor children – real victims – from our local area, possibly trading obscene pictures of these kids for drugs,” Slemp said. “His conduct is outrageous, vile, and deserves to be treated seriously by this community. I ask that the Court sentence Mr. Stanley within the guidelines to at least 85 years in prison.”

Stanley remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield while awaiting transfer to a state corrections facility.