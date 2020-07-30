Advertisement

South Carolina State Fair to be drive-thru

South Carolina has turned its state fair into a drive-thru event for the first time ever to combat COVID-19 and still give back to the community.
FILE: Man with his hands on the wheel of a vehicle.
FILE: Man with his hands on the wheel of a vehicle.(CANVA)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF/WVLT) - South Carolina has turned its state fair into a drive-thru event for the first time ever to combat COVID-19 and still give back to the community.

WMBF reported that the new fair will be open to the public October 20-21.

“In the midst of the worst global crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give the community something positive to look forward to,” S.C. State Fair Organizer and Chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions Nancy Smith said.

Smith said the admission is free, and goers can enjoy car-friendly attractions.

“Our team is proud to offer a free event where families and friends can experience the joy of the State Fair in a safe and fun environment,” Smith said.

It’s not just attractions, but also food. Smith said guests will be able to purchase their favorite foods in a drive-thru style.

“As the state’s largest event, we have a responsibility to take care of our neighbors and protect those we love,” Smith said. “To prioritize community health and well-being, our team has spent countless hours developing the best and safest State Fair possible. Safety is always our number one concern, and it is clear to us that the State Fair must adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Panda Garden donates meals to police officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

State

Governor Beshear: 619 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Laurel County has reported more than 300 cases of the virus. Several others in Eastern Kentucky are getting close to 200 cases.

News

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This is actually the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months.

Latest News

Crime

Apparent road rage incident leaves one man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An apparent road rage incident in Laurel County has left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

State

Public health officials: Contact tracing will be in ‘full force’ by start of school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
In a video call Tuesday, public health and education officials announced revisions to Kentucky’s Healthy at School Plan along with other new guidance.

Forecast

Front stalls out, soggy forecast for the rest of July

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
July is quickly coming to an end, but it looks like the rain chances we are expecting the next couple of days will follow us into August.

State

Louisville police officers save baby in deadly police chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
The three officers had to cut the baby out of the car and car seat, rushing her to an ambulance and blocking off roads to reach the hospital.

State

United Way, UPS announce new efforts to combat human trafficking

Updated: 9 hours ago
Louisville is one of four cities to participate in the new program.

Regional

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in child porn case

Updated: 9 hours ago
Jared William Stanley, 28 of Pennington Gap, pleaded no contest in February and was convicted of 99 counts of possession of child pornography and a host of other charges.