South Carolina State Fair to be drive-thru

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF/WVLT) - South Carolina has turned its state fair into a drive-thru event for the first time ever to combat COVID-19 and still give back to the community.

WMBF reported that the new fair will be open to the public October 20-21.

“In the midst of the worst global crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give the community something positive to look forward to,” S.C. State Fair Organizer and Chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions Nancy Smith said.

Smith said the admission is free, and goers can enjoy car-friendly attractions.

“Our team is proud to offer a free event where families and friends can experience the joy of the State Fair in a safe and fun environment,” Smith said.

It’s not just attractions, but also food. Smith said guests will be able to purchase their favorite foods in a drive-thru style.

“As the state’s largest event, we have a responsibility to take care of our neighbors and protect those we love,” Smith said. “To prioritize community health and well-being, our team has spent countless hours developing the best and safest State Fair possible. Safety is always our number one concern, and it is clear to us that the State Fair must adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

