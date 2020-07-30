Advertisement

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch issued through Friday morning

By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday morning. Pockets of heavy rain could create some localized flooding issues tonight through the morning hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Pockets of heavy rain will continue to fall this evening. A good portion of the mountains is in a Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning. The heaviest of rain will fall this evening with the rain becoming lighter throughout the overnight hours. About 1-3″ are possible. Watch out for localized flooding issues along creeks and streams. Remember if you see a flooded roadway to turn around and don’t drown. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

This stalled out cold front and low-pressure system will continue to impact the mountains Friday. The heavy rain will move out of here but scattered rain chances continue throughout the day Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The Weekend

That low-pressure system will continue to push out of here Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue Saturday with highs in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday we will see sunshine return with mostly dry conditions. Stray rain chances are possible with highs in the lower 80s.

Extended Forecast

Stray rain chances continue into the new workweek with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with humid conditions throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch continues, heavy rain possible at times this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues. The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Stay weather aware today.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 30, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - July 30, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - July 30, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch in effect, heavy rain possible

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
July is quickly coming to an end, but it looks like the rain chances we are expecting the next couple of days will follow us into August.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 29, 2020

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorolgist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - July 29, 2020

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - July 29, 2020

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6 a.m. Forecast-July 31st, 2020

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-July 31st, 2020

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour