Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch issued through Friday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday morning. Pockets of heavy rain could create some localized flooding issues tonight through the morning hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Pockets of heavy rain will continue to fall this evening. A good portion of the mountains is in a Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning. The heaviest of rain will fall this evening with the rain becoming lighter throughout the overnight hours. About 1-3″ are possible. Watch out for localized flooding issues along creeks and streams. Remember if you see a flooded roadway to turn around and don’t drown. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

This stalled out cold front and low-pressure system will continue to impact the mountains Friday. The heavy rain will move out of here but scattered rain chances continue throughout the day Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The Weekend

That low-pressure system will continue to push out of here Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue Saturday with highs in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday we will see sunshine return with mostly dry conditions. Stray rain chances are possible with highs in the lower 80s.

Extended Forecast

Stray rain chances continue into the new workweek with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with humid conditions throughout the week.

